Let thugs feel the long arm of the law

Cases like these give citizens something to be proud about: criminals are caught and sometimes pay the price for the damage they have done. This man was convicted of rape and robbery, among other offences, after he had escaped from custody five times.

We applaud the police for finally keeping him locked away – but his constant escapes remind us a lot needs to be done for our criminal justice system to be the rock it is supposed to be. All a democracy can ask for is a police service that stamps out crime, apprehends criminals and a criminal justice system that holds them to book.

Too often rapists and killers walk away or escape, so while we applaud the conviction of “Spiderman”, we urge the police and justice departments to redouble their efforts of keeping thugs off our streets.