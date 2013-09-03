Principles set us apart

The DA has consistently held that in South Africa’s electoral system of proportional representation, no party can seek to gain the trust of a growing number of voters without offering the electorate a clear set of principles and policies informed by an established track-record of democratic internal processes and decision-making structures.

We remain committed to the historical project of building a viable alternative to the ANC in South Africa. Our continued growth bears testimony to the fact that more and more South Africans are placing their trust in a party that represents the principles South Africans from all walks of life hold dear.

The DA’s commitment to our principles is what defines us and sets us apart from others. South Africa needs a convergence in the political centre, of everyone who is committed to four core values:

1. Defending our Constitution and securing its promise of equal rights and fair opportunities for all.

2. Nurturing genuine non-racialism on the basis of reconciliation and redress.

3. Growing an appropriately regulated, market-driven economy that can achieve the levels of sustainable growth needed to reduce unemployment significantly and lessen inequality.

4. Building a civil service that puts competence above party loyalty, values service and punishes self-interest and corruption.

We reiterate our call on all citizens who share these values to join our cause and participate in the historic realignment of South Africa’s political landscape currently under way.

All parties or individuals that adopt these values as guiding principles are encouraged to become members of the DA and place trust in our determination to build an alternative government based on these values.

Should parties wish to offer their members the option of joint membership with the DA, as was the case when the Independent Democrats (ID) joined our cause, we will be eager to accommodate them.

The notion that different constituencies in South Africa’s electorate are or could only be represented by existing smaller opposition parties is wholly rejected by the DA.

No political party can lay claim to any group or grouping within the broader South African electorate. Any argument to the contrary reveals a political mindset trapped in the unjust system of the past which entrenched the separation of our people.

Rejecting the ideal of united political mobilisation based on common values means rejecting a united future for our people.

What is quite clear is that South Africans have become wary of political formations built on the personalities of individuals rather than a set of principles.

The DA will never allow personality-politics to define or inform our course of action. While we encourage open and democratic debate within our structures, no individual will ever be allowed the space to put him or herself ahead of our principles and vision for South Africa.

We believe South Africa deserves better, and will not rest until we have succeeded in establishing a national government based on these principles.

Wilmot James is federal chairman of the DA.