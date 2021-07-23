Editorial
23 Jul 2021
5:20 am
Editorials
Editorials

If ANC doesn’t listen to voices of reason, it will go down

Editorial

In a damning piece of advice – which is also an indictment of the party’s leaders – Mashaba notes: 'If serving is below you, leadership is beyond you.'

African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa (R) toasts with former President Jacob Zuma (C) and Secretary General Ace Magashule (L) during the African National Congress' (ANC) 107th anniversary celebrations at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on January 12, 2019. - The new head of the ruling ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa,pledged in tackling unemployment,poverty and inequality.South Africans go to the polls in May 2019. (Photo by Rajesh JANTILAL / AFP)
You can feel the anguish in the words we run today of long-time ANC member Isaac Mashaba, as he ponders whether it is time for a once-great movement to die so that it can be born again as “an honest political party”. In a damning piece of advice – which is also an indictment of the party’s leaders – Mashaba notes: “If serving is below you, leadership is beyond you.” He says ANC members have “allowed our movement to be taken over and tarnished by the inept and the corrupted”. https://citizen.co.za/news/south-africa/politics/2578022/ramaphosa-on-course-to-fully-control-anc-analyst/ He goes on to point out that in the...

