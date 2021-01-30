 
 
Proteas’ defeat tempered by Covid-19

Cricket 4 weeks ago

In this strange, spectator-less Covid-19 sports world, it doesn’t seem to really matter all that much, does it?

Editorial
30 Jan 2021
07:30:23 AM
Faf du Plessis has reached the end of his innings as a Test player for South Africa. Picture: Getty Images

Whatever way you try to spin the story of the Proteas’ thrashing in the first Test against Pakistan in Karachi on Friday, it was a display which had very few highlights for SA cricket fans. The reality is that spin bowling – as produced by the wizards of the art in Pakistan and neighbouring India – has once again proven the nemesis of our national cricket team. Granted, the hosts on the subcontinent are past masters at preparing low and slow wickets to suit their twisty attacks, but our batsmen never showed the application needed to see off the merchants...

