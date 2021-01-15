SA divided over getting vaccinated

PREMIUM!
SA divided over getting vaccinatedCovid-19 3 hours ago
Fear of side-effects and religious beliefs were the main reasons for people saying they would not get the jab.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Technology No! Deleting Whatsapp won’t make you safer online. Here’s what will
Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 18,503 new cases, 712 more deaths confirmed
Business News As MTI Bitcoin dominoes start to fall Finalmente Global placed liquidation
Business Insight Repo rate expected to stay the same, economic outlook revised for SA
Rugby Boks might never win World Cup again if Icasa proceeds with ‘remedies’ – SA Rugby