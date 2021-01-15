 
 
SA divided over getting vaccinated

Covid-19 3 hours ago

Fear of side-effects and religious beliefs were the main reasons for people saying they would not get the jab.

Editorial
15 Jan 2021
04:40:06 AM
Photo for illustration. Picture: Jack Guez/AFP

Want to start a heated debate or argument? Ask the people around you if they are willing to take a vaccine jab for Covid-19, when it arrives. While many countries have already started their vaccine roll-out, South Africa hasn’t. We’re also not sure when we will start, despite assurances from government that we will get the first big batch this month and millions next month as we look to vaccinate 67% of the nation – about 40 million people – by the end of the year. While we still question whether government has been transparent in the acquiring of the...

