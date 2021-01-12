 
 
Shot in the arm for Test cricket

Editorials 1 hour ago

The game needs more tightly contested matches to survive.

Editorial
12 Jan 2021
04:40:27 AM
Ravi Ashwin celebrates one of his four wickets with teammates in the first Test between India and Australia. Picture: Getty Images

Test cricket showed off all its grit and splendour on Monday on the fifth day of the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. India, starting the last day at 98/2 and still needing a further 309 runs for victory, held out for an unlikely draw after a gutsy, unbeaten sixth-wicket partnership of 62 from a painstaking 256 balls between Hanuma Vihari and Ravi Ashwin. Vihari, batting with a hamstring injury, made 23 runs off 161 balls and Ashwin, struggling with a rib injury, made 39. India finished the day on 334/5. Not many gave them much hope of forcing...

