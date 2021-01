The world’s greatest rugby tour. That’s how the four-yearly trip by the British & Irish Lions is sold to the fans. Just on this occasion – in a time of Covid-19 – there’s not likely to be any “great” about the tour. In fact, it should be postponed right now. While tickets have been sold and fixtures announced, to go with all the hype around the Lions, there’s just no point in South Africa hosting the Lions for eight matches from the start of July. The sad reality is there’s not even really a decision that’s going to be needed...

