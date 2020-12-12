 
 
Mark your words carefully, Mogoeng

Editorials 1 hour ago

The result of his prayer could be that people refuse to be vaccinated – and that is a reality, no matter his spin about being ‘misunderstood’ – and thereby exacerbate the Covid-19 crisis.

12 Dec 2020
05:30:17 AM
PREMIUM!
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. Picture: Gallo Images

One would like to say that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng was unrepentant after his prayer this week that vaccines with the “mark of Satan” should be destroyed by God … but for him, and many others, there has been no sin. The judge said yesterday his remarks about the vaccine had been “honestly misunderstood”, or “deliberately misunderstood”. But what is there to misunderstand about a religious zealot – for that is what he is – warning people that some vaccines may contain “666”, which is from Satan and will corrupt their DNA? His prayer and his subsequent explanation – referring...

