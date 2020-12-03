 
 
A small fuel levy can replace e-tolls

Editorials 3 hours ago

The ANC government has dithered and refused to contemplate a fuel levy – even though modest ones (and even regional ones) would have paid off the project cost by now.

03 Dec 2020
05:30:45 AM
A small fuel levy can replace e-tolls

Motorists drive through an e-toll gantry along the N1 near Bergbron, 7 September 2017. Picture: Michel Bega

The outrageous, expensive farce that is the Gauteng e-toll highway system has taken a further lurch into the bizarre with the claim that, from midnight last night, the collection system has been operating illegally. This is because, according to Outa (Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse), the contract for collection of toll fees – awarded to foreign-led consortium ETC – cannot be legally extended, as the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) says it has done. Sanral, naturally, claims it is acting within the bounds of the original collection contract, signed in 2013. The latest development will further harden attitudes among motorists to...

