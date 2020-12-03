A small fuel levy can replace e-tolls

PREMIUM!
A small fuel levy can replace e-tollsEditorials 3 hours ago
The ANC government has dithered and refused to contemplate a fuel levy – even though modest ones (and even regional ones) would have paid off the project cost by now.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 Daily Covid-19 update: KZN bans large December gatherings as cases surge by over 4,000
World Trump openly floats idea of 2024 White House run
Covid-19 In historic first, UK to introduce Covid-19 vaccine next week
Courts A braai brings the town of Senekal back together
horse news Spat over poultry threatens future of SA horse racing