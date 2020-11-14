Cricket bosses are not bigger than the game

It’s no secret the game is in disarray. Years of mismanagement has left the sporting body in a horrible state … and something had to give. In stepped Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa. At his behest, an interim board was formed at the end of last month and it were given the mandate to fix CSA. Strong members, including former CSA chief executive Haroon Lorgat and respected retired Judge Zak Yacoob, were elected. Things briefly looked promising, as the interim board swiftly got down to exposing the rot. However, the CSA’s members’ council had other ideas, refusing to accept the authority...

It’s no secret the game is in disarray. Years of mismanagement has left the sporting body in a horrible state … and something had to give.

In stepped Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa. At his behest, an interim board was formed at the end of last month and it were given the mandate to fix CSA. Strong members, including former CSA chief executive Haroon Lorgat and respected retired Judge Zak Yacoob, were elected. Things briefly looked promising, as the interim board swiftly got down to exposing the rot.

However, the CSA’s members’ council had other ideas, refusing to accept the authority of the new board. After two quiet weeks, the council pushed back on Thursday, listing its dissatisfaction of being sidelined and its opposition to the inclusion of Lorgat.

Yacoob, rightfully, was having none of it yesterday, insisting the interim board will continue with its work. He said they will not be bullied and will proceed with their mandate. With England arriving for two limited overs series in a few days, it’s worrying times for the sport.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is keeping a close eye and can’t be happy. Its constitution is clear that member nations could be suspended if government intervenes in the running of one of its councils.

We loved seeing fast bowler Kagiso Rabada securing the purple cap for most wickets at the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the United Arab Emirates this month. South African limited-overs captain Quinton de Kock also played a massive role in the Mumbai Indians walking away with the title, while there were a number of solid performances from AB de Villiers and Anrich Nortje.

That is what cricket is about. Not what is happening off the field. It’s time the administrators realise the game is bigger than them. Anyone in it for themselves should be shown the door. Cricket doesn’t deserve such reckless behaviour.

