 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Let’s hope DA can walk the talk

Editorials 3 hours ago

Newly-elected Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen insists his party is no longer adrift, and they have turned the corner.

Editorials
02 Nov 2020
05:00:52 AM
PREMIUM!
Let’s hope DA can walk the talk

Interim DA leader John Steenhuisen. Image: Screenshot

Newly-elected Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen insists his party is no longer adrift, and they have turned the corner. Steenhuisen, interim leader for a year since the departure of Mmusi Maimane, beat out a challenge from opponent Mbali Ntuli at the party’s elective Federal Congress this weekend. Steenhuisen said: “The DA is once again ready for take-off. We have repaired the holes in our fuselage. We have installed powerful new jet engines. And our passengers are excited for the journey that lies ahead. “It is time to open the throttle and take to the skies. “We have a year...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Cosatu ‘not going to entertain an across-the-board wage freeze’

Politics If Mabuza becomes acting president, there will be instability in the country – analyst

Politics Malema: No fool can tell me which lawyer must represent me

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 2,056 new cases identified since last report

State Capture Zondo’s relationship with sister of Zuma’s estranged wife has ‘no bearing’


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.