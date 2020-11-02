Let’s hope DA can walk the talk

Newly-elected Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen insists his party is no longer adrift, and they have turned the corner. Steenhuisen, interim leader for a year since the departure of Mmusi Maimane, beat out a challenge from opponent Mbali Ntuli at the party’s elective Federal Congress this weekend. Steenhuisen said: “The DA is once again ready for take-off. We have repaired the holes in our fuselage. We have installed powerful new jet engines. And our passengers are excited for the journey that lies ahead. “It is time to open the throttle and take to the skies. “We have a year...

Helen Zille is the chairperson of the federal council, the new federal chairperson is Dr Ivan Meyer, while the three deputy chairpersons are Jacques Smalle, Anton Bredell and Rafilwe Nt’sekhe.

Steenhuisen said the party has grown stronger in the face of adversity – which included “Covid-19, the ANC and a hostile commentariat and press”.

We hope Steenhuisen and the DA can back up their talk. Having a strong opposition is good for any democracy. A strong DA will also make next year’s municipal elections an interesting affair.

