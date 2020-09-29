 
 
Trump tax report raises question

Editorials

He also supposedly took tax deductions for houses, aircraft and even one of $70,000 for hair-styling for television.

Editorial
29 Sep 2020
04:34:11 AM
PREMIUM!
Trump tax report raises question

Picture for illustration purposes. US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a "Great American Comeback" rally at Bemidji Regional Airport in Bemidji, Minnesota, on September 18, 2020. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

In an election year in the United States, one must view with caution reports about the candidates and their personal affairs. Often the source and timing of reports damaging to candidates is more interesting that the content itself. However, it is interesting that The New York Times – an outspoken enemy of President Donald Trump – claims to have analysed his tax records, which show that he, despite being a billionaire, has paid little federal tax. Trump dismissed the reports as “totally fake news”. However, he has dismissed a number of other real incidents as fake in the past. Also,...

