Trump tax report raises question

In an election year in the United States, one must view with caution reports about the candidates and their personal affairs.

Often the source and timing of reports damaging to candidates is more interesting that the content itself.

However, it is interesting that The New York Times – an outspoken enemy of President Donald Trump – claims to have analysed his tax records, which show that he, despite being a billionaire, has paid little federal tax.

Trump dismissed the reports as “totally fake news”.

However, he has dismissed a number of other real incidents as fake in the past. Also, he has – unlike most American presidents before him – refused to release details of his tax affairs.

The newspaper claimed Trump paid just $750 in tax the first year he was in the White, 2016.

He also allegedly paid no federal income tax in 11 out of the 18 years the paper examined.

He also supposedly took tax deductions for houses, aircraft and even one of $70,000 for hair-styling for television.

Whether the allegations are true remains to be seen, but it does make one ponder the old question: can an honest man be rich, and can a rich man be honest?

