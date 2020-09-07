Juju should be careful before storming Clicks stores

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) make a solid point when they say a Clicks apology for an offensive advert is not enough, and that they should admit they committed a human rights violation after an advert on the retailer’s website discriminated against black hair. The offensive advert depicted black women’s hair as “dry and damaged”, and “frizzy and dull”. Clicks and TRESemme, whose products were advertised, have since apologised, saying they made a mistake. It’s more than a mistake, though. However, where the EFF is getting it horribly wrong is to send out a message from Julius Malema, who tweeted:...

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) make a solid point when they say a Clicks apology for an offensive advert is not enough, and that they should admit they committed a human rights violation after an advert on the retailer’s website discriminated against black hair.

The offensive advert depicted black women’s hair as “dry and damaged”, and “frizzy and dull”.

Clicks and TRESemme, whose products were advertised, have since apologised, saying they made a mistake.

It’s more than a mistake, though.

However, where the EFF is getting it horribly wrong is to send out a message from Julius Malema, who tweeted: “See you tomorrow. Fellow fighters and ground forces; ATTACK”.

That kind of action never ends well.

While we condemn the sheer thoughtlessness of Clicks, we prefer the approach of women who have posted pictures of themselves, celebrating the beauty of their hair in a campaign #clicksmustfall.

We believe their approach will have the same impact, if not make a bigger one, than the EFF mobilising members to forcibly shut down all Clicks stores.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.