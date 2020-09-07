 
 
Juju should be careful before storming Clicks stores

Editorials

While we condemn the sheer thoughtlessness of Clicks, we prefer the approach of women who have posted pictures of themselves, celebrating the beauty of their hair in a campaign #clicksmustfall.

07 Sep 2020
04:52:21 AM
Juju should be careful before storming Clicks stores

A screenshot of an image from a web entry on a recent post on the Clicks website | Image: Twitter

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) make a solid point when they say a Clicks apology for an offensive advert is not enough, and that they should admit they committed a human rights violation after an advert on the retailer’s website discriminated against black hair. The offensive advert depicted black women’s hair as “dry and damaged”, and “frizzy and dull”. Clicks and TRESemme, whose products were advertised, have since apologised, saying they made a mistake. It’s more than a mistake, though. However, where the EFF is getting it horribly wrong is to send out a message from Julius Malema, who tweeted:...

