 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Wages are about humanity, morality

Editorials 2 hours ago

Neasa says that vulnerable sectors, like agriculture, have already had to reduce their workforce because the minimum wage would make individual businesses no longer financially viable.

Editorial
02 Sep 2020
05:07:14 AM
PREMIUM!
Wages are about humanity, morality

Image: iStock.

The Covid-19 crisis has forced many already struggling companies to close and those which have survived will have to reassess their business plans. Now, the National Employers Association of South Africa (Neasa) has ignited the old, but highly charged and emotional debate about a minimum wage. Neasa argues that as South Africa struggles to haul itself out of the pit of Covid-19 damage, the current minimum wage structure is something which it can ill afford as a developing country. The argument goes that, surely, it is better for an unemployed person to have a job which pays less than the...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Limpopo RDP houses ‘fall apart’ and Mboweni calls Masina to ‘order’

Crime Third suspect in Nathaniel Julies murder case arrested

Load Shedding Stage 2 load shedding continues on Wednesday as Eskom warns of additional stages

World US police shoot and kill another black man

General Limpopo RDP houses ‘fall apart’ after storm


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.