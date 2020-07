Even diehard cricket fans may not have noticed the details in Saturday’s Solidarity Cup at Centurion. For the record, the Eagles won and AB de Villiers hit 60 off 24 balls to assure that victory. AB in the runs, steering a team to a win … what is more South African than that? Well, it was and it wasn’t. Saturday was the day the players, the officials – including Cricket SA’s director of cricket, Graeme Smith – and even the commentators “took the knee” to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. There were a few disgruntled white supporters...

