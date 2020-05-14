 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Editorials 14.5.2020 08:00 am

Lawmen breaking the law is inexcusable

PREMIUM!
Lawmen breaking the law is inexcusable

Screenshot from a video taken of the KwaDukuza incident.

Since when has any form of child abuse been justified – no matter what the circumstances?

One of the many ominous aspects of this coronavirus lockdown has been the lust for power and control by some members of the security forces. But, even worse, is the lengths to which their bosses are prepared to go to excuse them when they behave badly. The head of the SA National Defence Force defended soldiers accused of brutality by implying they may have been “provoked”. Police minister Bheki Cele announced that an officer accused of blaspheming against Muslim prophet Muhammad when arresting people at an illegal prayer gathering had, in fact, been referring to someone there by the name...
Related Stories
Lockdown Diaries: Paroled and waltzing into a new reality 14.5.2020
Strong maintenance courts needed now more than ever 14.5.2020
Eased restrictions still leave some business sectors in limbo 14.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.