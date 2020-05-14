Lawmen breaking the law is inexcusable

One of the many ominous aspects of this coronavirus lockdown has been the lust for power and control by some members of the security forces. But, even worse, is the lengths to which their bosses are prepared to go to excuse them when they behave badly. The head of the SA National Defence Force defended soldiers accused of brutality by implying they may have been “provoked”. Police minister Bheki Cele announced that an officer accused of blaspheming against Muslim prophet Muhammad when arresting people at an illegal prayer gathering had, in fact, been referring to someone there by the name...

One of the many ominous aspects of this coronavirus lockdown has been the lust for power and control by some members of the security forces. But, even worse, is the lengths to which their bosses are prepared to go to excuse them when they behave badly.

The head of the SA National Defence Force defended soldiers accused of brutality by implying they may have been “provoked”.

Police minister Bheki Cele announced that an officer accused of blaspheming against Muslim prophet Muhammad when arresting people at an illegal prayer gathering had, in fact, been referring to someone there by the name of Mohamed.

Now, the KwaDukuza municipality has defended its officers who were seen on video manhandling a child, saying they did nothing other than apply the law to those who were violating lockdown restrictions.

Since when has any form of child abuse been justified – no matter what the circumstances?

It is comforting to hear that KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has ordered an enquiry. He has said that such behaviour is unacceptable in a country where violence against children is a plague.

It is to be hoped the officers are held accountable. This crisis should be no excuse for law breaking by law enforcers.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.