Corrupt state lawyers must face the full might of justice

It would probably be true to say that people in general have been so overwhelmed over the past decade with stories of corruption and looting in government that nothing will surprise them any longer.

Still, it is shocking to read that an ongoing probe by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has lifted the lid on apparent wide-scale graft in the office of the state attorney, one of the arms of government which is tasked, among other things, with ensuring that people get fair treatment, legally, when dealing with the government.

Among the scams identified by investigators is “ghost” claimants hijacking massive payouts, of which the real beneficiaries seem completely unaware.

The fraud probe has revealed massive theft and corruption and that government employees have been working hand-in-glove with crooks from the private sector to fleece Treasury.

Areas being looked at include an allegedly irregularly appointed service provider, or “intermediary”, who supplies expert witnesses and was said to have billed the office a staggering R123 million for work carried out over a three-year period.

Democratic Alliance MP Glynnis Breytenbach, who sits on the portfolio committee on justice and correctional services, described the findings so far as “very, very worrying”.

Worryingly, the experienced former state prosecutor added: “I don’t know about the capacity of the criminal justice system to deal with the scale that we’re witnessing here.”

One of the most disturbing aspects of the whole sordid affair is that it implicates legal professionals, including advocates, who, in theory, swear an oath to act in an ethical manner.

When the investigation is completed, those involved must be criminally charged, forced to repay their ill-gotten gains and, in addition, be arraigned before the appropriate legal professional bodies. If the state’s lawyers are corrupt, what hope do the people have?

