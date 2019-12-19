 
 
Editorials 19.12.2019

A victory for the ‘little guys’ over credit providers

A victory for the 'little guys' over credit providers

While we urge people to avoid getting into financial trouble, this judgment sends out a clear message to credit providers to stop exploiting people.

Over-indebted consumers recorded a huge victory for the “little guys” when the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town last week ruled credit providers were in contravention of the National Credit Act (NCA) for overcharging on legal fees and interest. The Stellenbosch University’s Law Clinic and Summit Financial Partners brought the case on behalf of several customers of loan providers who ended up owing several times the initial sum borrowed after falling into default. According to them, the majority of the applicants are “poor, over-indebted and sinking deeper into financial distress”. The Law Clinic asked the court for a declaratory...
