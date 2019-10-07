 
 
Editorials 7.10.2019

We won’t know what we’ve lost till ‘golden visa’ leavers are gone

Picture: iStock

South Africans with money and with no other access to a foreign passport are buying their way out of the country.

A phenomenon which shows a state or territory in crisis is that its citizens start looking to buy “golden exit visas” by obtaining foreign passports through investment, rather than inheritance or naturalisation. That’s what happening in Hong Kong at the moment, as the wealthy (and not-so-wealthy) in that Chinese-run territory start looking into their future options as questions arise about Beijing’s commitment to the “one state, two systems” compromise administration. And, as we report today, South Africans with money and with no other access to a foreign passport are doing the same thing. These people are considering countries such as...
