City of Cape Town must reel in wannabe cops

Cape Town is sometimes accused of being a haven for rich white people “semigrating” from other parts of the country not “fortunate” enough to be run by the Democratic Alliance.

So, many were not surprised by reports that employees of a white-owned security firm – dressed in their finest Rambo-type military fatigues and wearing bullet-proof vests – had closed the city’s popular Clifton Beach one evening this week and ordered those enjoying themselves there to leave.

Most of those told to go were from the poorer areas of the Mother City and most – you guessed it – were not white.

The City of Cape Town was quick to reassure people that the security company – named in reports as PPA – was not employed by the city, nor did it have permission to order the beach closed.

The Citizen takes them at their word … but someone was behind this. The smart money is on the rich property owners in one of the most expensive slivers of real estate in the country.

This sort of behaviour by wannabe cops is not only illegal, it can do untold damage to race relations, which are already a tinder box in this country.

Take action, City of Cape Town.

