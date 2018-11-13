Give us undoctored feedback on Russia, Mabuza

It was the hallmark of many a “Banana Republic” African dictator in post-colonial times: a sudden flight to mentors in the Soviet Union or China for “treatment” for some undisclosed ailment.

One could not blame some of them … after all, many of the dalliances with Karl Marx across the continent had destroyed the medical infrastructure.

As the “big men” went abroad for hospitals and doctors they could trust, they often left behind reports, or rumours, of “poisoning” at the hands of political rivals.

So, there was a sense of déjà vu from the “coups, wars and famines” Africa of the ’60s and ’70s this week right here in South Africa – the most technologically advanced country on the continent – when it emerged that Deputy President David Mabuza was in Russia getting treatment for that unknown, but clearly problematic, ailment. And there were some mutters about poisoning, too.

While we don’t wish Mabuza ill, we find it extraordinary that, with some of the best doctors in the world practising in this country, he had to head to Moscow.

What on Earth is going on?

Does he have some sort of mentor in Russia? Is someone pulling his strings?

We deserve an honest answer.

