Editorials 7.11.2018 09:18 am

Ramaphosa and his family must be beyond reproach

Members of the South African National Defence Force Ceremonial Guard during the National Salute and military parade at the Freedom Day celebrations at the Dr Rantlai Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein, Free State province. President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address at the Freedom Day event held under the theme “The Year of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela: Towards full realization of our freedom through radical socio-economic transformation”. 27/04/2018, Picture: Elmond Jiyane, GCIS

The problem with the ANC is that nepotism and corruption are just the way it rolls.

The contrast was stark.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has forbidden his family to do business with government. His predecessor, Jacob Zuma, not only allowed his children and relatives to do business with government-connected entities, he encouraged it.

In parliament yesterday, Ramaphosa defended the fact that a business owned by his son Andile had been paid R500 000 by Bosasa, a company doing considerable business with the government and which has been linked to questionable relationships with politicians.

Answering Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane, Ramaphosa said: “If there is any illegality and corruption in the way that he dealt with the matter, I will be the first, absolutely the first to make sure that he becomes accountable.

“Even if it means I am the one to take him to the police station. I will be able to do that because I am clear about that.”

That is refreshing to hear from a president whose predecessor used to respond to any criticism of the business interests of his family by raising the spectre of racism.

However, Mr Ramaphosa, you will forgive us if we decide to wait and see what happens.

The problem with the ANC – which, admittedly, you say you are determined to clean up – is that nepotism and corruption are the way it rolls these days.

And even you are tainted by your association with it, as well as by the fact that when many of the things you are trying to undo occurred, you were in senior positions in the party but, apparently, did little.

On the other hand, you have definitely shown your commitment to good governance and bringing to book those who are guilty of malfeasance.

It is also not a process which can happen overnight. But we are watching you, sir.

You – and your family – have to be absolutely beyond reproach.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

