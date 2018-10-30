 
Editorials 30.10.2018 09:14 am

Lewis Hamilton carries the mark of a champion

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton walks in the pits after his victory in the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka on October 7, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Behrouz MEHRI

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton walks in the pits after his victory in the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka on October 7, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Behrouz MEHRI

The driver has one of the most accomplished and dedicated teams in Formula One behind him.

For Lewis Hamilton, Sunday’s Mexican Formula One Grand Prix was one of his worst races of the year, because he finished fourth. But it was enough to clinch his fifth world champion ship drivers’ title.

He is now knocking at the door of automotive racing immortality, his name spoken of in the same breath as Juan Manuel Fangio, Michael Schumacher and Jim Clark.

It is true Hamilton had a fortunate start to his career in motor racing because his wealthy family was able to get him in competitive machinery in his youth and teen years, which exposed his talents.

It is also a reality that, behind him, Hamilton has one of the most accomplished and dedicated teams in Formula One. Mercedes-Benz has a racing record going back a century and its silver-liveried racing cars are part of car history.

Yet, as they say in motor racing, none of that background or that support will count for much “if you can’t drive the thing…”

And that, clearly, is something Lewis Hamilton can do.

Hamilton has also been modest and humble in victory and in acknowledging his team and his family. And that, as much as anything else, is the mark of a true champion.

