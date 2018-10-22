Currie Cup on the up

Anyone who thought this year’s watered-down Currie Cup was on the decline would have gone to sleep on Saturday night with a different perspective.

Western Province will host the Sharks in Cape Town next Saturday in a repeat of last year’s final after both teams had to dig deep to beat the Bulls and Lions respectively in the semi-finals in a competition that was reduced to just a single round of matches before the playoffs.

Western Province, the defending champions, had to negotiate another 20 minutes of extra time after their thrilling semi-final finished deadlocked 32-32 after 80 minutes.

Man-of-the-match SP Marais, who scored 30 points, slotted the only penalty in extra-time in a bruising encounter.

In Durban, the Sharks romped to a 23-3 lead shortly after the break, but a spirited fightback from the Lions set up an exciting final 15 minutes.

But the Sharks held on, and now have a chance to avenge last year’s loss to WP in the final following their 33-24 victory. The Sharks and WP are worthy finalists.

Province are unbeaten this season, while the Sharks’ only blemish in their campaign was against the men from the Cape in the round-robin phase. Let’s hope for another entertaining 80 minutes of rugby next Saturday.

A competition steeped in history certainly deserves it.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.