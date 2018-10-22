 
menu
Editorials 22.10.2018 09:17 am

Zondo and Co up their game in search of the truth

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo during a media briefing in which members of the Commission of Enquiry into Allegations of State Capture were introduced to the media at the offices of the Chief Justice in Midrand on 7 March 2018. Picture: Neil McCartney

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo during a media briefing in which members of the Commission of Enquiry into Allegations of State Capture were introduced to the media at the offices of the Chief Justice in Midrand on 7 March 2018. Picture: Neil McCartney

It seems deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo and the commission will leave no stone unturned in their quest for the truth.

It looks as though the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture is upping the ante.

According to the Sunday Times yesterday, the Zondo Commission has subpoenaed four of South Africa’s major banks – Nedbank, Standard Bank, First National Bank and Absa – to submit details of transactions of the controversial Gupta family and their entities relating to deals involving state-owned companies that were allegedly part of the state capture project.

The banks look set to comply with the subpoenas.

More specifically, the commission is looking into the links between the Guptas and state-owned companies Eskom, Transnet and Denel.

Since the commission started in August, several witnesses have revealed the massive extent of corruption and fraud in the public sector, including many organs of state.

The commission was established to unravel the full extent of corruption at state organisations and allegations that ex-president Jacob Zuma used his position to secure deals for the Guptas and his son, Duduzane, in return for money.

The records from the banks are expected to be released to the commission in the next few weeks. “More documents and information [were] subpoenaed from the banks,” commission spokesperson Reverend Mbuyiselo Stemela told the Sunday Times.

The Bank of Baroda, who up until last year continued to do business with the Gupta entities after the big four banks closed their accounts in 2016, will also be subpoenaed according to the Sunday newspaper.

The commission resumes on November 12.

It seems deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo and the commission will leave no stone unturned in their quest for the truth. The Commission can’t resume quick enough. Bring it on.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Sexual harassment claims ignored by SABC management and unions 6.11.2018
Analysts expect ‘wait and see approach’ from investors 29.10.2018
Sanef to start probe over Sunday Times ‘fake news’ 16.10.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.