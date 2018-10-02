Ryder Cup victors are an inspiration

Whether you follow golf or not, you have to admire the camaraderie, passion and sheer skills the Ryder Cup brings.

On Sunday at the Le Golf National in Paris, Europe recorded a 17½-10½ victory over the star-studded Americans. It was their fourth win in the last five years, and they kept their powerful run at home intact, having last lost on European soil at the Belfry in 1993. The atmosphere in Paris was deafening and the celebrations went on long into the night after a number of telling stories played out at the revered biennial golf tournament, that dates back to 1927.

Italy’s Francesco Molinari became the first player to win a Major and all five of his Ryder Cup matches in the same year, while Spain’s Sergio Garcia became the competition’s all-time leading scorer, his three points taking his career tally to 25½ to surpass England’s Nick Faldo and vindicate captain Thomas Bjorn’s decision to select him as a wildcard despite some patchy form.

On the flipside, the Americans flew home with their reputations damaged. Former world No 1 Tiger Woods, who late last month won the Tour Championship, lost all four of his matches. Another veteran Phil Mickelson’s Ryder Cup future must be in doubt after he went 0-2, aged 48. Only Justin Thomas, with four points, left Paris unscathed, while rookie Tony Finau proved a solid wildcard pick from captain Jim Furyk.

The hectic PGA Tour will probably be blamed for the Americans’ loss, but several of the European players also play on that tour, so that can’t be the sole factor. Europe simply outplayed their opponents, and their willingness to play for each other was their trump card.

The next Ryder Cup is in Whistling Straits in Wisconsin in 2020. It’s a long time to wait for golf fans, but there’s no doubt the wait will be well worth it as the next chapter in this rich history is written.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.