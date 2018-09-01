The ANC is not fixing what was broken in North West

After months of tensions in North West, the ANC has disbanded its provincial executive committee (PEC), and in the process removed former premier Supra Mahumapelo as party chairperson.

North West Premier Job Mokgoro has been appointed as the interim convener of the province. He will also head up a provincial task team, which is tasked with creating unity within the party in the province.

The DA’s North West leader, Joe McGluwa, made a good point yesterday when he said “the disbandment of the ANC’s PEC would not necessarily solve the challenges facing the province”, and that they needed to look deeper if they were to move forward.

“While President Cyril Ramaphosa and Premier Job Mokgoro are supposed to fix the multiple problems of corruption, mismanagement and poor governance, they choose to spend their energy on ANC internal politicking,” said McGluwa.

“Since the intervention into North West and the departure of Mahumapelo the failing ANC is not doing anything to fix what was broken by years of ANC looting and lying.

“The ANC’s cracks can no longer be concealed and the power struggles between the Ramaphosa and Zuma factions within the province is robbing the people of growth, employment and service delivery,” said McGluwa.

“The failing ANC is at war with themselves to the detriment of suffering communities.

“While they engage in power struggles, state coffer looting and concealment of criminal cadres we will never move forward.”

After the turbulent week the DA endured, they are probably the last that should enter the fray, but they are, after all, the opposition.

While not ignoring all the problems North West is facing, let’s hope the disbandment of the ANC’s PEC in the province is at least a step in the right direction.

