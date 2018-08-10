Dictators’ Club threatens Africa

The biggest problem facing Africa, frankly, is not white monopoly capital, the heritage of apartheid or even a hangover from colonialism; it is our leaders themselves.

These heads of state are often corrupt and steal anything and everything – from land to government resources and even elections – to further their aims and those of the ruling clique supporting them.

However, the reality is they would not be able to continue on their trail of exploitation were it not for the enablers around them. These enablers are often members of the same undemocratic club, frequently united by their claims to have led their countries to liberation.

In the case of SA’s northern neighbour, Zimbabwe, successive South African governments have openly sided with the ruling Zanu-PF regime and permitted it to steal elections and continue oppressing its people.

Now sadly, Zambia, which had been showing signs of independent thinking, appears to be part of the same club. Its government has deliberately ignored a court order preventing Zimbabwe opposition leader Tendai Biti from being extradited to face questionable charges of incitement of violence.

Constitutions and the rule of law mean nothing to the African Dictators’ Club … or to those who look the other way.

