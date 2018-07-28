Same old, same old in ongoing Zuma court saga

Another Jacob Zuma court appearance, another postponement. It’s a scene South Africans have become all too familiar with.

The former president appeared in the Pietermaritzburg High Court yesterday morning on charges of fraud‚ money laundering and racketeering relating to his role in the arms deal. His case was postponed until November 30, as his new legal team asked for more time to look at files as they look to bring a permanent stay of prosecution that would halt the trial.

Just hours later Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo announced the state capture inquiry will begin on August 20.

But yesterday’s proceedings didn’t seem to have any effect on Zuma. In front of a large crowd of supporters afterwards, Zuma declared: “My lawyers are confident that they will win this case.

“South Africa is now free,” added Zuma. “We’ve gone past the time when people were arrested for no reason and no action was taken. This case does not end. It is always here.”

Deputy Judge President Isaac Madondo has given Zuma’s legal team three months to prepare for his application for a permanent stay of prosecution. The application must be filed by November 16.

And so we wait for the next instalment of the Zuma story to unfold.

