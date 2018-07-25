Mduduzi Manana should’ve quit long ago

Former deputy minister of education Mduduzi Manana must be wafting around on a cloud of self-righteousness after his resignation yesterday as an MP.

His piety knew no bounds as he proclaimed himself “cleared” after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declined to prosecute him for assault against his domestic worker.

He said he had not wanted to quit parliament before being “totally exonerated”, as this would have been an “admission of guilt”. It was reported that his domestic worker, Christine Wiro, withdrew a case of assault against him after he allegedly pushed her down the stairs at his home.

He was also caught on a recording offering her R100 000 as a “consolation” after she went to the police.

Wiro later explained she didn’t want to pursue the case since Manana was a powerful man.

The decision of the NPA notwithstanding, there is clearly a relationship power imbalance between Manana – a well-off and well-connected man – and his worker, a poor migrant woman. That means the refusal to prosecute him is anything but exoneration.

Manana’s pledge to give money to charity does little to change the fact he is a woman beater who should have quit public life long ago.

