Boots on the ground is not a solution to fight crime

Populist politicians are often accused of making outrageous statements or calls because they will provoke the required reaction from their supporters. Julius Malema and the leadership of the EFF are past masters in this type of wild rhetoric.

But these days, they’re being run close by the DA.

Its publicity stunt call for the Army to be deployed to the poorer areas of Cape Town, to deal with the spiraling murder toll in gang violence, was the very epitome of populist campaigning: an emotional call for a wholly impractical solution.

Now before we get accused of being anti-DA, let’s look at the situation in a measured, sober, way.

There is a precedent in using the military to combat civil strife and unrest in this country. That was during the years of apartheid and, on many occasions, the Army was called in to suppress dissent or to intervene – as it did in the East Rand in the 1990s – in inter-necine township warfare.

While there may be those (like the DA) who feel the situation in the Cape Flats has deteriorated to such an extent that it does constitute a national emergency, this is not a country which should be seen as being forced to use its soldiers against its own people.

Then, there is the reality that deployment of the Army is a “no going back” step. This is because soldiers are trained to react to threats against them with maximum and, if necessary, lethal, force.

This is what keeps them alive in a real war and what can save a country.

Do we need a “killing machine” like this loose in our suburbs?

Also, in a gang warfare scenario, where armed members are elusive, the potential for civilian casualties – either in mistaken identity or in crossfire – is huge.

Boots on the ground is not a solution.

