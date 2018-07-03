A World Cup full of surprises

The knockout stages of the World Cup have just started, yet everyone is already saying Russia 2018 has been one of the most bizarre tournaments to have played out.

Four-time winners Italy didn’t even qualify for the tournament, while multiple champions Germany failed to make it past the group stages after they finished last in a group made up of Mexico, Sweden and South Korea.

France dumped out Argentina in a seven-goal thriller in the last-16 on Saturday, while Portugal fell at the same hurdle after failing to negotiate their way past unbeaten Uruguay at the same stage just hours later.

This means Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, regarded as the world’s two best players, will not be able to add a 2018 World Cup medal to their long list of achievements.

Spain, the champions in 2010 when South Africa hosted the event on the continent for the first time, followed on Sunday, when Russia won a penalty shootout against their much-vaunted opponents.

Russia have been criticised for their boring style of play but whatever they are doing is working for the hosts, who are being cheered on by passionate home fans with every kick of the ball.

The big guns may be falling left, right and centre, but it all makes for an interesting finale to what has been an entertaining tournament so far.

