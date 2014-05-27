Juju passes the financial buck

In February, the High Court in Pretoria ordered that Malema’s estate be provisionally sequestrated for his staggering R18 million unpaid tax bill. Yesterday the court postponed the matter to August 25.

That’s a temporary reprieve that will allow the EFF leader to take his parliamentary seat.

If the sequestration order had succeeded, that would have virtually marked the end of Malema’s political career, as he would not be allowed to serve as an MP.

Of serious concern though, is Malema’s explanation of the mess he finds himself. Sadly, in his statement yesterday, Malema, like many of our leaders, refuses to take full responsibility for his actions.

He instead passes the buck, saying he left his financial affairs in the hands of others. That’s a feeble excuse.