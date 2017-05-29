Zuma’s popularity under scrutiny

The damning evidence that emerged in weekend newspapers of e-mails linking President Jacob Zuma’s family and associates with the shadowy super-rich Gupta family can surely no longer leave any rational citizen doubting that the South African state has indeed been very captured.

Whatever eventually flows out of this weekend’s national executive committee (NEC) of the ANC in Pretoria and the president’s denial of any culpability – or a supposed move to Dubai – there has been a seismic shift in this country’s perception of how its citizens should be governed.

In spite of ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe’s repeated assertion that Zuma’s fitness to rule was “not an agenda item”, the voices for change were determined to have their say.

Ironic as it may seem, the wall of iconoclastic unity that has typified the ANC response to attack has worked against the party, as dissenting voices have been raised at the NEC, emphasising just how deep the divisions within the ruling party have become.

The hostile booing that greeted Zuma at a May Day rally in Bloemfontein provided the first tangible sign; the ban by trade union confederation Cosatu on Zuma merely underlined this.

The president has proved time and again that he is a survivor and there is an increasing feeling that he will be pinning his future on going back to the branches.

But with the near tsunami of violent protests that have swept the country, Zuma’s continued popularity on the ground must come sharply into question.

The myopic blind faith at grass-roots level has been steadily eroded as scandal after scandal and the increasing body of evidence of the unhealthy alliance between the Guptas and governmental structures continues to mount.

The country’s declining financial situation continues to press down on the man in the street and eyes are being opened on state accountability.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.