The truth about teen sex

The Cape Argus (September 24) reveals the findings of the Human Sciences Research Council 2012 Household Survey, published in June, that “the highest prevalence rate among women is in the 30 to 34 age group (36.8%) and among men, in the age group 35 to 39 (24.2%)”.

This time bomb includes a 40% rate of all pregnancies being that of teenage girls.

The report reveals further that young people rarely use condoms, contraceptives, and have fallacious views about sex.

We have known this stuff for years, yet government education and faith-based institutions are failing to turn the tide.

That so many young people are HIV-positive means schools and universities are failing to educate young people about reproductive health, human rights, sexuality and safe sex.

These and the Bill of Rights should be integral to the curriculum and civic education.

In an electronic book co-authored with my daughter, The Politics of Pregnancy, we found that South Africa’s declining fertility rates, unlike developed and even some developing nations, are not due to social upward mobility, but rather the result of high mortality rates and HIV. This is counter-intuitive and indeed worrying and should galvanise the entire nation to use every opportunity at its disposal to save our youth and young adults.

My 30s were the most exciting time of life for me and my peers. Sadly SA is not making it its business to create a society where young women and men look forward to blossoming in their careers during this period of their lives.

The reasons for the chronic state of reproductive ill-health are varied.

Among them the following issues, as listed in our book, need to be addressed: the “lack of access to contraception; the lack of sex education; high rates of alcoholism and drug use, which dispose people to risky behaviour; the stigma contraceptives carry in traditional communities; men’s aversion to condom use; and the high rates of sexual violence and rape.

“Inadequate and mismanaged health services, brutish attitudes of men towards women, and a poverty culture of short-sighted and self-destructive behaviour remain indelible obstacles to the advancement of women’s health and reproductive freedom”.

The documentary The Lost Girls of SA is a searing revelation into the sexual behaviour of children as young as 10 to 14 years old in townships and informal settlements; prepubescent girls are raped by boys who share the same classroom and same neighbourhoods and adult men who are often relatives. It is a shocking peep into what happens in the lives of people locally and it most poignantly shows the divisions in the community between the mothers of the raped and the mothers of the rapist when the criminal justice system kicks in.

This lies at the heart of gender politics in SA and NGOs, government, and religious organisations have not even begun to understand these dynamics. If we continue on this trajectory, prospects for SA’s girl children and women seem extremely grim.

But we can turn the tide if those charged with the advancement of women and girls demonstrate enough vision and political will.