Halfback can make or break

The late former Springbok scrum half Popeye Strydom demonstrated his understated and self-deprecatory sense of humour on the subject.

“I played in six Tests,” he once told me over lunch, “and I played with five different fly halves. It was only after my sixth Test they found out the problem wasn’t at fly half.”

The truth of that somewhat whimsical assessment of his career must surely be taken in the spirit it was delivered, but there can be little doubt a settled halfback pairing is preferable to a series of chop-and-change selections.

