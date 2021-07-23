Has ANC become what it took up arms to destroy?
Isaac Mashaba
There is a time for everything: a time to be born and a time to die. Besides, as was once written: 'If serving is below you, leadership is beyond you.'
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 12: (From Left) Ace Magashule, Former ANC President Jacob Zuma, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa and Paul Mashatile toast in celebration following the delivery of the party's Election Manifesto at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday, 12 January 2019. Cosatu, expects the events to unite the movement and erase factions and divisions that have rocked the province. (Photo by Gallo Images / Phill Magakoe)
Read more on these topics