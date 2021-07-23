Isaac Mashaba
23 Jul 2021
4:42 am
Columns | Premium

Has ANC become what it took up arms to destroy?

Isaac Mashaba

There is a time for everything: a time to be born and a time to die. Besides, as was once written: 'If serving is below you, leadership is beyond you.'

DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 12: (From Left) Ace Magashule, Former ANC President Jacob Zuma, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa and Paul Mashatile toast in celebration following the delivery of the party's Election Manifesto at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday, 12 January 2019. Cosatu, expects the events to unite the movement and erase factions and divisions that have rocked the province. (Photo by Gallo Images / Phill Magakoe)
There is a time for everything: a time to be born and a time to die. Besides, as was once written: “If serving is below you, leadership is beyond you.” Our great movement was born out of a desire to see change, and it was instrumental in bringing about that change. But as we have allowed our movement to be taken over and tarnished by the inept and the corrupted, are we – after almost three decades in power – still relevant in South Africa’s political landscape? Prior to 1994, we lived under the shadow of the National Party. We...

