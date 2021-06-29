Danie Toerien
29 Jun 2021
6:00 am
My McDonald’s conspiracy theory

Danie Toerien

My theory is that the brains trust behind the fast-food chain, McDonald’s, is masterminding South Africa’s lockdown rules.

Picture: iStock
Write my name in the stars and pan the spotlight in my direction because I’m going to be famous. I have just created my own, unique, totally provable conspiracy theory. Of course, I do trust that it will go viral, like all totally provable conspiracy theories. My theory is that the brains trust behind the fast-food chain, McDonald’s, is masterminding South Africa’s lockdown rules in order to ensure their total domination of the local fast-food and restaurant industry! ALSO READ: What ANC owes in poll promises Go ahead, laugh. In these trying times, a bit of humour is always welcome...

