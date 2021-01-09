 
 
Trust me on heavy petting

So my silent question to the Advocate is: have you ever kissed a dog or three?

Carine Hartman
09 Jan 2021
04:35:15 AM
Picture: iStock

Forget the brown shoes. Beloved had a fabulous pair of brogues before he died and I trusted him unconditionally. But how can I trust a man who never had pets? I’m surrounded by three farting dogs and three cats with slightly more decorum as I type my deep distrust of the Advocate. He has never had a pet – or been stung by a bee (did I mention my father was a bee-keeper and I’ve swatted more bees off my head than I can remember?) He’s never had the pleasure of building a flat pond with two islands for Slug,...

