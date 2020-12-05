 
 
Hit recalcitrant bureaucrats in the wallet

The Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA), which regulates the medical profession, is a ‘Batho Pele’ nightmare.

William Saunderson-Meyer
05 Dec 2020
Tired, stressed doctor. Picture: YouTube

It was 1997 and Nelson Mandela’s fresh-faced government was imbued with an admirable commitment to serving the previously downtrodden masses. Hence, Batho Pele, a seSotho/seTswana phrase meaning People First. It’s an eight-point initiative, based on the belief that public servants are exactly what the name says. But like much of the ANC’s high-toned intentions, it’s come to naught. At the level of getting a motor vehicle licence, Batho Pele is just a bad joke. But if you can’t get your professional licence, it’s a life-changing disaster. The Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA), which regulates the medical profession, is a...

