Hit recalcitrant bureaucrats in the wallet

It was 1997 and Nelson Mandela’s fresh-faced government was imbued with an admirable commitment to serving the previously downtrodden masses. Hence, Batho Pele, a seSotho/seTswana phrase meaning People First.

It’s an eight-point initiative, based on the belief that public servants are exactly what the name says. But like much of the ANC’s high-toned intentions, it’s come to naught.

At the level of getting a motor vehicle licence, Batho Pele is just a bad joke. But if you can’t get your professional licence, it’s a life-changing disaster.

The Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA), which regulates the medical profession, is a case in point. It’s a Batho Pele nightmare.

Five years ago, a ministerial inquiry found it to be riddled with corruption, its executives incompetent and its administration a shambles. The old execs were fired and a new team appointed, with Dr Tebogo Letlape, as CEO.

Nothing much has improved. Last week, in the High Court in Pretoria, an internationally feted Swiss orthopaedic surgeon shone an unflattering light on the HPCSA operations.

Dr Markus Michel emigrated here on an “exceptional skills” visa in 2013, bought a home in Paarl, got a job offer from Mediclinic and offered his services pro bono to Tygerberg Hospital. But for more than seven years, he couldn’t get the HPCSA to accept his foreign qualifications.

Eventually, Michel took to the law. In his application, Michel said he had to do so because of the “intransigence, incompetence and indifference” of the HPCSA, its Medical and Dental Professions Board, Letlape – yes, the self-same “new broom” of 2015 – and the board’s chief administrator, Nkululeko Ntloko.

Not only had he met “all the applicable legislative requirements for registration”, said Michel, but the HPCSA “had never seriously disputed the veracity or quality of my qualifications, training or experience”. In other words, they were being either incompetent or spiteful.

Michel was a research fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard, has authored articles in academic journals and presented papers at international conferences.

For the past 15 years, he has consulted on hip surgery and conducted teaching surgeries all around the world on a procedure he developed. He is a member of the orthopaedic surgeon associations of Switzerland, Germany, the US and SA.

Michel’s unhappy experience is not unique. There are dozens of foreign-qualified doctors who, at this moment, are battling the HPCSA. Very often, they fail.

So, is it that the HPCSA and its most senior officials are just stupid and incompetent? Or is it more sinister?

An advocate I spoke to, who has considerable experience of such cases, opts for both. “It’s not only about incompetence or bureaucratic rigidity,” she says. “One gets a sense that behind it lies a real antipathy at the HPCSA towards foreigners. There’s a xenophobia about them taking South African jobs, which is ridiculous.”

Judge David Makhoba had no hesitation in granting Michel’s application and ordered the HPCSA to decide on Michel’s registration within 90 days. He also ordered punitive costs against the HSPCA, its board, Letlape and Ntloko.

The punitive costs order is significant. It’s a seldom exercised indication of extreme judicial displeasure at the conduct of the party it is granted against.

Batho Pele hasn’t worked. But ordering recalcitrant bureaucrats to pay for their bad behaviour might.

