We’re long past the coffee dates, my advocate and I. Like a good lawman, he now argues with me about my kids, my house, my life. But like a good woman, he falls on deaf ears. He vents and feels better; I learn to look past his breakfast of pills and ignore the skeletons in his closet. But that’s my problem: my closets. From ceiling to floor they cover an entire wall in my bedroom – two of them with double hanging space, broken up by seven shelves – and I’m not sharing them, ever. Not that I’m an Imelda...

Not that I’m an Imelda Marcos with 1 000 pairs of fabulous shoes or a wardrobe filled with to-die-for whatevers. In fact, my eight pairs of hippie pants take up exactly one shelf (I’m long past the ironing stage and am a firm believer body heat will straighten out a crease before you can say “date”).

My tops get a shelf – apart from the pink Woolies one that hangs because viscose does need an iron and I did pay an arm and a leg for it.

Shelf three is for the bras and panties I don’t wear during lockdown.

Shelf four has all my scarves and shawls to hide an ageing turtle neck.

Shelf five handles all the pyjamas I wear (briefly) when I have a pair of brown shoes parked under my bed.

Shelf six has all my thin clothes that I know fat me will get into soon.

Ignore shelf seven. Enough to say it holds more treasures. Mine.

The hangers are fighting for breath in one double hanging space: dresses I’ll never wear again since the day I decided stilettos are out if you’re a working girl running around.

But I do allow my four sun dresses breathing space. We live in Africa, after all…

The other cupboard any man in my life would earmark as his? Get past the couple of suits I store for my boys in case we need to go and cry at a funeral. Or that pile of material that is going to make the Christmas table look fabulous; or for the Captain’s Chair I’m still covering six months later.

You see mayhem that can go in boxes “right at the top of the cupboards”, as you rightly tell me.

And you’re not wrong. But I like my skeletons in my closet. Not yours.

My advocate is not moving in, ever, I decide.

