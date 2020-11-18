 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Joburg, please expropriate these properties

Columns 3 hours ago

The city should expropriate problem properties. Proceeds of the sale could be used to help find accommodation for those living there and to clean up the places.

Martin Williams
18 Nov 2020
05:30:30 AM
PREMIUM!
Joburg, please expropriate these properties

Picture for illustration. Men collect scrap metal from the Cape York building on the corner of Nugget and and Jeppe street in Hillbrow that caught fire, 5 July 2017. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Expropriation without compensation is the best solution for a special class of problem property in Johannesburg: owner-abandoned, overcrowded cesspits. The worst example in my ward featured in the latest Sunday Times. Driving along Bompas Road, Dunkeld West, you’d probably be unaware of what goes on at number 21, where about 55 people live in unsanitary conditions. Noise, illegal brewing and drinking are alleged, as are connections to crime in the area. In 2017, a woman’s body was found there. The SAPS are frequently called, as are the Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD). Property prices have plummeted. We must not forget...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime ‘Fake’ cardiologist hands herself over to cops

State Capture Of course we’re friends, Zondo, Zuma insists

General VIDEO: SABC withdraws redundancy notices after day of high drama

World WATCH: Pigeon sells for record R29m to Chinese fancier

Covid-19 Wastewater used to track Covid-19 faster than individual testing


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.