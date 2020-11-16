 
 
New, serious war brews in Ethiopia

Columns 3 hours ago

The government of the Tigray region of Ethiopia accused Abiy of needless delay, and when he refused to change his mind they went ahead and held the election in Tigray anyway.

Gwynne Dyer
16 Nov 2020
04:51:50 AM
An Ethiopian migrant who fled intense fighting in their homeland of Tigray, walks with a jerrican of water at the border reception centre of Hamdiyet, in the eastern Sudanese state of Kasala, on November 14, 2020. - Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, winner of last year's Nobel Peace Prize, ordered military operations in Tigray last week, shocking the international community which fears the start of a long and bloody civil war. (Photo by Ebrahim HAMID / AFP)

The United States, a country with a complex and decrepit voting system, has just held a national election despite about a quarter-million Covid-19 deaths. President Donald Trump is finding it hard to process his defeat, but the system itself worked fine despite the pandemic. Ethiopia, another federal country with one third of America's population but less than one-hundredth of the US Covid death rate, should have held its scheduled election too, but Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed postponed it "because of Covid". That was a serious mistake.

