 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

SAA saga takes the (fat) cake

Columns 7 hours ago

The state capture has come at a very real, very human cost. And there is nothing funny about that.

Bernadette Wicks
06 Nov 2020
04:40:57 AM
PREMIUM!
SAA saga takes the (fat) cake

Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni. Picture: Gallo Images

For the past two years, the lethal combination of arrogance and incompetence that has for so long been a hallmark of the upper echelons of power in South Africa has been on display for all to see at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. But this week took the (fat) cake. It started with SA Airways (SAA) Technical former chair Yakhe Kwinana – also a one-time member of the SAA board – taking the stand. Kwinana’s ducking and diving reached the height of inelegance when she was asked by evidence leader advocate Kate Hofmeyr about a multimillion-rand catering tender...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Which is quicker: Powered-up Toyota Hilux or Ford Thunder? The results are in

World Trump erupts as Biden closes in on US presidency

Covid-19 ‘SA can’t afford another lockdown, economy needs to recover,’ says Winde

Personal Finance Beware of SARS payment emails

Crime Wheelchair-bound man arrested for house robbery


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.