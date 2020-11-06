SAA saga takes the (fat) cake

PREMIUM!
SAA saga takes the (fat) cakeColumns 7 hours ago
The state capture has come at a very real, very human cost. And there is nothing funny about that.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Motoring News Which is quicker: Powered-up Toyota Hilux or Ford Thunder? The results are in
World Trump erupts as Biden closes in on US presidency
Covid-19 ‘SA can’t afford another lockdown, economy needs to recover,’ says Winde
Personal Finance Beware of SARS payment emails
Crime Wheelchair-bound man arrested for house robbery