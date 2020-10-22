 
 
Senekal is a ticking time bomb

Columns

The poverty, the opulence, the segregation and the division are a recipe for a disaster.

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
22 Oct 2020
05:01:42 AM
Senekal is a ticking time bomb

Tension rising between EFF supporters and farmers in Senekal on Friday morning. Picture: Jacques Nellis

We cannot speak of transformation in the rainbow nation and reserve it only for urban South Africa. We cannot speak of inclusion but continue to exclude communities divided on race – farming communities that have failed to find their way into post-apartheid South Africa – 26 years later. While not every town may be an Orania, we must be honest there are pockets of towns were racism is rife. My father was born and bred in the eastern Free State, in a little-known town (up until now) called Senekal, Matwabeng. I have travelled this road from the city of lights,...

