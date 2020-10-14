 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Don’t let your six pack abs blind you to others’ emotional battles

Columns 2 hours ago

Kudos to you for being able to win the mental health battles, physical health war, emotional Armageddon and the WWE Raw of spirituality. Now let me eat my kota in peace.

Kabelo Chabalala
14 Oct 2020
06:00:27 AM
PREMIUM!
Don’t let your six pack abs blind you to others’ emotional battles

When I am happy, I eat. When I am sad, I eat. Basically, no situation is too big or too small to affect my appetite. The above doesn’t help because preparing healthy meals can be so time consuming. Often the ingredients are far from one’s reach, making room to eat shisanyama, kota (bunny chow) or any fast food. So, seven months into the lockdown, I’m not surprised that I have gained some weight. I’m just glad that I still fit in my clothes so far. However, I may no longer fit in my clothes if this trend continues for the...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government SA no longer needs to operate under National Disaster Act – expert

State Capture State capture: Mosebenzi Zwane explains ‘strange’ tender process

Politics Carl Niehaus tells ‘factory fault’ Mbalula to ‘retract and apologise’ for MKMVA tweets

News Parktown Boys High principal sacked over drowning death of pupil

Covid-19 New study: Coronavirus ‘can survive for 28 days on surfaces’


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.