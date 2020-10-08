Voters to step up so millionaires shared cells with common criminals

They are now filling the docks as the country counts the cost of lost billions through utter wastage. We may joke about the women who found themselves conveniently aligned to businessmen that appeared from nowhere. We may chuckle that ownership of a Mercedes-Benz Viano was key in determining who had “made it”. But the sad truth is that, in their personal enrichment, we are the ones who are losing out. This past week, millionaires shared cells with common criminals, many of whom were forced into a life of crime to stave off hunger. In the case of those implicated in...

They are now filling the docks as the country counts the cost of lost billions through utter wastage.

We may joke about the women who found themselves conveniently aligned to businessmen that appeared from nowhere.

We may chuckle that ownership of a Mercedes-Benz Viano was key in determining who had “made it”.

But the sad truth is that, in their personal enrichment, we are the ones who are losing out.

This past week, millionaires shared cells with common criminals, many of whom were forced into a life of crime to stave off

hunger.

In the case of those implicated in corruption, it was sheer greed, which was an urge far too great to control.

The wheels of justice seem to be turning slowly, but at least they are turning.

With the asbestos case in the Free State still fresh in the mind, in KZN the 2010 World Cup SA Police Service accommodation

house of cards came tumbling down and in Limpopo, a manager was among four prominent municipal employees who allegedly

stole R4.8 million.

While we count the cost in rands, body bags are also expected to feature among the tally.

The recent alleged assassination of a municipal manager embroiled in corruption allegations points to more of the same.

It is safe to say that those who lived the high life are now dying for the preservation of the freedom of their partners. Honour

among thieves? I think not.

Many implicated high-profile politicians – often the masterminds behind the offences – still evade capture.

And when the time comes to mark our X, all this will be forgotten because better the devil we know.

Our voting and its blind loyalty need an overhaul that will prevent South Africa from becoming an expected African narrative – a Robert Mugabe or Idi Amin story of Africa.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.