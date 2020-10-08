 
 
Voters to step up so millionaires shared cells with common criminals

Let them eat cake! This was seemingly the stance of corrupt political figureheads and their pals as they raked in millions of taxpayers’ money.

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
08 Oct 2020
04:44:28 AM
Voters to step up so millionaires shared cells with common criminals

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo.

They are now filling the docks as the country counts the cost of lost billions through utter wastage. We may joke about the women who found themselves conveniently aligned to businessmen that appeared from nowhere. We may chuckle that ownership of a Mercedes-Benz Viano was key in determining who had “made it”. But the sad truth is that, in their personal enrichment, we are the ones who are losing out. This past week, millionaires shared cells with common criminals, many of whom were forced into a life of crime to stave off hunger. In the case of those implicated in...

