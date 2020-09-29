Who puts the her in heritage?

Every year, Heritage Day produces its quota ofdebates around the concept, its role in remembering our history, the way forward, with specific reference to eradicating the injustices of the past, and the importance of reparations. And, of course, who is going to win the Currie Cup. This year, I was involved in a series of very important debates on Heritage Day. I must confess, I am one of those people who refer to it as Braai Day, hence all the debates centered on the braai. What else was there to talk about? There hadn’t been a single local rugby match...

