Punish the small lies, too

The NPA has the power to banish ‘I cannot recall’ as a defence strategy.

Sydney Majoko
08 Sep 2020
05:07:42 AM
Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane briefs media in Johannesburg, 6 November 2017. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

One of the biggest things to emerge from the Nuremberg Trials following the end of World War II was the line, “I was only following orders”. Former Nazi soldiers tried to escape guilt by using what later came to be known as the “Nuremberg defence”, that they were only following orders from their superiors when they carried out atrocious war crimes. But justice saw through that. Listening to former Gauteng premier Nomvula Mokonyane trying to wiggle her way out of a series of “I cannot recall”, “It was such a long time ago” or invoking the names of either her...

