The world is full of lonely people, now more than ever

Columns 4 mins ago

I cannot bear to think how it must be to not have been hugged, caressed, or brushed in passing by another person in five long months.

Jennie Ridyard
31 Aug 2020
08:39:06 AM
Loneliness: a side effect of lockdown, this is the world’s silent pandemic. I live with three other people – five if you count the canine children – yet sometimes in these strange new days, with our strange new ways, I feel so lonely I could curl into a ball and weep. Do you feel it too? I miss the solidarity of shared smiles, because they’re all behind masks now. I miss accidental, incidental contact, those brief moments in offices, gyms, restaurants, changing rooms, cinema queues and on the street. I miss jostling alongside the rest of humanity in supermarket aisles,...

